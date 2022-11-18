Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
18 November 2022
Azerbaijani, UAE Ministries of Internal Affairs sign MoU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs and the UAE Ministry of Interior have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), the Azerbaijani ministry told Trend.

The MoU on the mutual recognition of driving licenses and their replacement was signed during a visit of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Police Lieutenant-General Oruj Zalov to the UAE on November 15-17.

The document will enter into force following the completion of the relevant procedures in accordance with the national legislation of both countries.

