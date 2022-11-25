Chair of Azerbaijan's Parliament meets Prime Minister of Cambodia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Chair of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova had a meeting with Prime Minister of Cambodia Akka Moha Sena Padei Teko Hun Sen on November 24 during her official visit to Cambodia, Trend reports citing the Parliament.

The prime minister cordially greeted Sahiba Gafarova and congratulated her on the Milli Majlis’ admission to the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly as an observer.

The prime minister of Cambodia recalled his visit to Azerbaijan in 2014, sharing his pleasant memories about the capital of the country. He noted that he had been to Azerbaijan also in the 1980s, when he had two meetings with National Leader Heydar Aliyev, who is recognized as an international statesman and who did so much for the progress of Azerbaijan.

Akka Moha Sena Padei Teko Hun Sen noted that Cambodia desires the development of relations with Azerbaijan in various spheres, mentioning the importance of the sides' cooperation in international organizations including the Non-Aligned Movement. The prime minister also referred to the successful chairmanship of Azerbaijan within this organization, noting the significance of the emergence of its Parliamentary Network at the suggestion of the president of Azerbaijan.

In turn, the chair of Milli Majlis (Parliament) expressed her satisfaction with the visit to Cambodia and the meetings held there, as well as her gratitude for the hospitality.

Sahiba Gafarova underlined that the interaction between the parliaments of two countries has a favorable impact on interstate relations, making them stronger.

The chair of Milli Majlis (Parliament) informed the prime minister on the large-scale projects and initiatives implemented by Azerbaijan aiming to achieve solutions to global matters as well as on the work done since the start of the Azerbaijani presidency in the Non-Aligned Movement and on NAM Parliamentary Network which was established at the initiative of the head of Azerbaijani state in 2021.

Moreover, Sahiba Gafarova told about the historic victory of Azerbaijan in the second Karabakh war, the Azerbaijani lands’ liberation from thirty decades of occupations, and the endeavors of Azerbaijan to keep up peace and stability in the region. Although it has been two years since the end of the war, Armenia still avoids its obligations and prevents ensuring regional peace. During the thirty years of occupation, Armenia destroyed all the Azerbaijani towns and provinces, their infrastructure, and cultural as well as historical monuments.

Azerbaijan is conducting large-scale restoration work on its liberated lands, making them alive again, the speaker of the parliament said. She added that the multitude of mines planted by Armenia seriously hinders this activity of Azerbaijan. About 270 people were affected by the mine explosions in the two years since the war’s end.

At the end of the meeting, Chair of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova presented the Cambodian prime minister with the book "Karabakh: Before and After the Occupation."