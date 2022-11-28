Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Army paying visit to US

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The delegation led by First Deputy Minister of Defense, Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev is paying a visit to the US, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend on November 28.

During the visit, the delegation is expected to hold meetings with the US military leadership and meetings within the State Partnership Program in Oklahoma.

As part of the visit, several events will be organized on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of cooperation between the Azerbaijani Army and the US Oklahoma National Guard.