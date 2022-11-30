Human rights protector talks Azerbaijanis arrested during 2022 Iran protests

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. As many as 1,700 young people from Iran's South Azerbaijan were arrested during the recent protests in Iran, native from Iran's Tabriz city, living in France, Chairman of the Committee for the Protection of Human Rights Zhala Tabrizli said at the roundtable discussion "Scream of Lake Urmia", Trend reports.

She noted that a young girl from the province was shot during the protests.

"In total, around two to three thousand South Azerbaijani activists are arrested every year. The families of arrested get intimidated so that they don't reveal the names of young people to the Human Rights Committee, which is us. We are represented in the UN and can express our opinion with any hesitations," she said.