Iran sending commodities with Armenian inscriptions to Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. The Silk Way customs post of the Baku Head Customs Department detected Armenia-made construction goods, not declared for customs inspection, Trend reports citing the Press and Public Relations Department of the State Customs Committee.

According to the department, Armenian goods that the smugglers tried to bring in, consisted of food and alcohol. This time, the commodities included 24,820 containers for silicone products used in construction and 1,050 empty cartons for packaging silicone containers.

The agency established that these goods with Armenian inscriptions were sent by an Iranian company to an Azerbaijani person.

The matter is being investigated by the State Customs Committee and the State Security Service.