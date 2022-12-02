Azerbaijani Parliament adopts proposal to establish new inter-parliamentary groups

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. New 12 inter-parliamentary working groups of the Azerbaijani Parliament were proposed to be established, Trend reports on December 2.

This proposal was reflected in the amendments to the resolution of the parliament ‘On election of heads of working groups for inter-parliamentary relations of the Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan’, the discussion of which has been included in the agenda of the parliament’s meeting.

According to the relevant bill, it was proposed to appoint Aydin Huseynov as the head of the Azerbaijan-Bangladesh group, Elshan Musayev - Azerbaijan-Burundi group, Rashad Mahmudov - Azerbaijan-Ethiopia group, Afat Hasanova - Azerbaijan-Honduras group, Sabir Rustamkhanli - Azerbaijan-Cameroon group, and Kamaladdin Gafarov - Azerbaijan-Guatemala group.

Besides, Rafael Huseynov was proposed to be appointed as the head of Azerbaijan-Lebanon group, Ramil Hasan - Azerbaijan-Nepal group, Emin Hajiyev - Azerbaijan-Nigeria group, Parvin Karimzade - Azerbaijan-Panama group, Javid Osmanov - Azerbaijan-Sudan group, and Elman Nasirov - Azerbaijan-Zibabwe group.

The proposal was put to the vote and adopted.