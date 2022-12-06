Turkish MoD shares new footage from Azerbaijan-Türkiye "Fraternal Fist" military drills (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. The Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye has shared new footage of the "Brother's Fist" military drills of the Azerbaijani and Turkish Armed Forces, Trend reports citing the ministry's official Twitter account.

The exercises involving the military personnel of different types of troops, combat and special engineer-sapper equipment, as well as military aviation vehicles of the Azerbaijani Army and the Turkish Armed Forces are held in Baku city, as well as Astara, Jabrayil, and Imishli districts.

According to the scenario, the Land Forces, Air Force, Special Forces, Engineering Troops, Rocket and Artillery Troops units of the Azerbaijani Army perform various combat training tasks jointly with the Turkish servicemen.

In the exercises, various tasks on using modern combat methods, applying artillery, aviation, and other types of troops in military operations, organizing their activities in interoperability, building pontoon bridges to open a passage over rivers, landing paratroopers into the depths of the imaginary enemy are also being accomplished.

The focal point of the exercises is ensuring combat coordination during the interoperability of troops, improving control, sharing experience, and increasing the professionalism of military personnel.