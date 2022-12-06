Azerbaijani, Indonesian MFAs hold political consultations (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 17:33)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. The 3rd Political Planning Dialogue between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia (Foreign Policy Strategy Agency of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs) took place in Jakarta on December 6, the Azerbaijani ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Elnur Mammadov represented the Azerbaijani delegation, while Indonesian delegation was led by Head of the Foreign Policy Agency Strategy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Yayan Mulyana.

The sides discussed the current state of relations between the countries, prospects for the future, political, economical, trade, cultural, educational, consular, and other issues. The prospects for cooperation within the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation(OIC), ASEAN/AIPA were also discussed.

During the discussions, Minister Elnur Mammadov said that 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations and all-inclusive cooperation between the two countries, as well as stressed the great potential for further development of relations between the two countries. He thanked Indonesia for the constant support of Azerbaijan, including during the 44-day second Karabakh War.

The minister updated on the new regional realities in the post-Karabakh conflict period, reconstruction activities in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, Azerbaijan's peace efforts to open communication routes. He stressed that the provocations committed by Armenia pose a threat to the stability in the region.

The sides also exchanged views on other regional and international security issues of mutual interest.