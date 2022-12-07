Azerbaijani FM meets with Director of Department of Eastern Neighborhood of European Commission (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 13:17)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, received a delegation headed by the Director of the Department of Eastern Neighborhood of the European Commission's Directorate Lawrence Meredith, Trend reports via the ministry.

During the meeting, an exchange of opinions on the cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and the EU in various fields, in particular in the fields of economy, energy, investments, and transport, as well as on the regional situation, was held.

Minister Bayramov, speaking about energy security, which is one of the main directions of cooperation with the EU, stressed the importance of signing of a memorandum of understanding between Azerbaijan and the EU on July 18, 2022, from the point of view of cooperation for the development of alternative energy sources.

It was noted that increase in the volume of cargo passing through Azerbaijan is a positive result of the activities aimed at increasing efforts in the field of transport corridor development. Azerbaijan attaches great importance to investment promotion, in the field of know-how, in particular. The interest of the EU in investments in restoration and construction work carried out on the liberated territories of Azerbaijan was also noted.

The minister talked about the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, the large-scale restoration and construction work carried out by Azerbaijan on the liberated territories, as well as about provocations committed by Armenia, and the existing mine threat. In particular, it was noted that Armenia's failure to fulfill its obligations arising from the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, is the main threat to peace, security, and development in the region.

Lawrence Meredith said that the memorandum of understanding signed on July 18, 2022, has great importance as a result of the work carried out between Azerbaijan and the EU. It was noted that the initiative and activity in the implementation of the Middle Corridor project made Azerbaijan one of the most important partners in the field of transport and transit.

Meredith also noted that investments in economic development, small and medium businesses, alternative energy, transport, and digital development are priorities for the EU. Azerbaijan's position on supporting innovation in these areas was particularly noted. He also noted the importance of cooperation and solidarity in order to eliminate the mine threat.

During the meeting, an exchange of views was held on other matters of mutual interest.