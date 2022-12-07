Positions of Azerbaijani army shelled in Kalbajar direction - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Positions of the Azerbaijani army were shelled in the Kalbajar direction, Trend reports on December 7 via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"On December 7, at approximately 12:45, members of illegal Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the settlement of Aggaya in the Kalbajar district. The units of our army have taken adequate retaliatory measures," the ministry said in a statement.