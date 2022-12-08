Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Preservation of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage - UNESCO's responsibility, says Chairman of Turkish National Commission

Politics Materials 8 December 2022 10:39 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Preservation of the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan is our shared responsibility, said Chairman of the Board of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions Committee of the Turkish National Commission for UNESCO Ocal Oguz during an international conference dedicated to the protection of cultural values and the role of UNESCO conventions in it, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan liberated its territories during the 44-day war. Together, we should strive for the restoration of destroyed cultural heritage in Karabakh. This conference is a call to the international community. I believe it will bring positive results," he said.

