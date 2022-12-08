Azerbaijan makes changes to Law 'On Prosecutor's Office'

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Law amending the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the Prosecutor's Office", Trend reports.

According to the new law, entering into force on January 1, 2023, the second part of Article 38 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the Prosecutor's Office" is canceled.

Article 38 of the above-mentioned law provides for the social protection of the prosecutor's office employees. Following the second part of the article, pension, medical, and other types of financial and social security established for military personnel by the Laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan also extended to the servicemen of the Military Prosecutor's Office.