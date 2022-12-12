Great leader Heydar Aliyev laid foundation of Turkish-Azerbaijani friendship - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Great leader Heydar Aliyev laid the foundation of Turkish-Azerbaijani friendship, Turkish Ambassador Cahit Bagci told reporters on December 12, Trend reports.

Bagci emphasized that these friendship and brotherhood of the two countries are manifested in all spheres.

"Cooperation on the political platform, and economic relations between the two countries are developing day by day. Today we see the fruits of these ties between the countries, the foundation of which was firmly laid by the great leader," he added.