Azerbaijani diaspora supports peaceful protests of compatriots in Karabakh (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Azerbaijanis living abroad issued a statement supporting protests against the illegal exploitation of natural resources in Azerbaijani territory, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed [in accordance with a trilateral statement signed between Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora told Trend on December 13.

According to the statement, Azerbaijanis living abroad are seriously concerned about the matter.

"Joining our compatriots, we demand creating conditions for Azerbaijani specialists to conduct inspections of mineral deposits, in particular, ‘Gizilbulagh’ gold and ‘Damirli’ copper-molybdenum deposits. Until these requirements are met, Azerbaijanis living abroad will also regularly hold support rallies, demonstrating solidarity with their compatriots," the statement said.

Representatives of Azerbaijan's non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have been protesting near Shusha, close to the post of Russian peacekeepers for the third day.

Previously, following the negotiations with the Russian peacekeepers' command on December 3 and 7, 2022, a group of experts from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC on December 10, was going to begin the preliminary monitoring in accordance with the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, as well as the emerging environmental and other consequences of this on the territory of Azerbaijan.

It was planned to inspect the environmental conditions at the 'Gizilbulagh' gold deposit and the 'Damirli' copper-molybdenum deposit, monitor various areas, organize cadastral property records, assess potential risks and threats to the environment, as well as to underground and surface water sources.

However, despite the group's arrival, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, in the monitoring area, it faced provocations. The planned initial inspection and monitoring did not take place due to the fact that the Russian peacekeepers not only did not create necessary conditions, but also prevented for the entire process to carry on.