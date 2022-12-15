EU actively contributes to normalization of relations between Azerbaijan, Armenia - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. The EU actively contributes to the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, EU Ambassador Peter Michalko said on December 15 during a press conference in Baku, Trend reports.

"We want our actions to bring positive results in establishing long-term peace in the region," Michalko said.

He noted that the EU is one of the most active supporters of the de-mining process in Azerbaijan.

According to the diplomat, de-mining is an important factor for the restoration of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and the establishment of security in the region.

"We’ll continue to help Azerbaijan in the de-mining, and in the future we intend to make more efforts in this direction," Michalko added.