Politics Materials 15 December 2022 12:30 (UTC +04:00)
EU actively contributes to normalization of relations between Azerbaijan, Armenia - ambassador

Aygun Maherramova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. The EU actively contributes to the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, EU Ambassador Peter Michalko said on December 15 during a press conference in Baku, Trend reports.

"We want our actions to bring positive results in establishing long-term peace in the region," Michalko said.

He noted that the EU is one of the most active supporters of the de-mining process in Azerbaijan.

According to the diplomat, de-mining is an important factor for the restoration of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and the establishment of security in the region.

"We’ll continue to help Azerbaijan in the de-mining, and in the future we intend to make more efforts in this direction," Michalko added.

