Images from landmine explosion in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar released (PHOTO)

KALBAJAR, Azerbaijan, December 15. Media representatives paid a visit to Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district, where landmine blast occurred the day before, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

On December 14, the Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijani Kalbajar district received information that eight people hit a landmine near the Chiragli village of Kalbajar district at around 18:00 (GMT+4).

It was established that four employees of Azerbaijan's construction company and four servicemen suffered from an anti-personnel landmine blast in the mentioned village. Following the landmine blast, one of the servicemen died.