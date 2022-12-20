Azerbaijani MoD denies false information of Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry denied the false information of the Armenian side, Trend reports on December 20.

"The information spread by the Armenian side about the alleged opening of fire by the units of the Azerbaijani army at nearly 00:05 (GMT +) on December 20 on the positions of the units of the Armenian armed forces located in the direction of Gunashli settlement is false and has nothing in common with reality,” the ministry said.

“We categorically refute this information spreadby the Ministry of Defense of Armenia," added the Azerbaijani ministry.