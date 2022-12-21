Azerbaijani, Turkish, Georgian defense ministers hold trilateral meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye Hulusi Akar, and Minister of Defense of Georgia Juansher Burchuladze held a trilateral meeting in Türkiye on December 21, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

The ministers discussed the current military-political situation in the region, prospects for the development of trilateral military cooperation, joint bilateral and trilateral exercises, as well as the security issues of regional projects.

Later, a press conference was held for the media representatives.