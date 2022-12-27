Azerbaijan will never have any contacts with so-called 'minister' of Karabakh – FM (UPDATE)

Title changed, details added (first version posted at 17:53)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Azerbaijan will never have any contacts with Ruben Vardanyan [the so-called 'minister' of Karabakh], Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said today at a press conference on the 2022 results, Trend reports.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan will continue to keep in touch with the local population.

"If we name the ethnic Armenians in Karabakh who had contacts with Azerbaijan, they may be pressured from the opposite side. We had contacts with ethnic Armenians, but their names would not be disclosed," the minister added.