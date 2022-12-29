Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Trilateral statements - basis for normalizing Baku-Yerevan relations, Russian MFA says

29 December 2022
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. Russia in its mediation mission takes into account allied relations with Azerbaijan and Armenia, Spokesperson of Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a weekly press conference in Moscow, Trend reports.

"Moscow relies on the whole range of top-level trilateral statements [signed on November 10, 2020 and January 11, 2021 between Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders after the second Karabakh war], which are the basis for the normalization of relations between Yerevan and Baku," Zakharova added.

