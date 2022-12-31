FMs of Azerbaijan, Iran discuss joint projects in transport sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. A telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The ministers discussed current issues on the bilateral agenda, in particular, projects implemented within the framework of the agreements reached in the trade, economic and transport sectors.

At the same time, Iran expressed its intention to intensify the work of the commission by appointing a new co-chairman of the "State Commission for Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran".

The parties also discussed the post-conflict situation in the region, as well as broader regional issues.

During the telephone conversation, the ministers exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.