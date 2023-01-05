Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations of US State Dept retires

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. Philip Reeker has retired from his position as Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations, Ned Price, Spokesman for US State Department, said at a briefing, Trend reports.

"Ambassador Reeker’s work as the senior advisor for Caucasus negotiations accelerated engagement and helped build a structured process to bring peace to a troubled region. His contribution reaffirms the importance the United States places in helping Armenia and Azerbaijan negotiate a bilateral sustainable peace," he said.

According to Price, Reeker’s departure in no way undermines the US’ commitment to promoting a secure, stable, democratic, prosperous, and peaceful future for the South Caucasus region.

"The US continues to engage bilaterally with likeminded partners, like the European Union, and through international organizations, like the OSCE, to facilitate direct dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia," he added.