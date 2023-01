BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on increasing the amount of social benefits and amending the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated August 29, 2013 No. 973 "On increasing amount of social benefits", Trend reports.

According to the decree, the amount of social benefit for loss of head of family was set at 120 manat ($70.59).

The amendment has entered into force from January 1, 2023.