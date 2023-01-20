Azerbaijan among countries supporting 'Belt and Road Initiative' - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. Azerbaijan is among the countries actively supporting China's 'Belt and Road Initiative', said a member of a working group on Azerbaijan-China inter-parliamentary relations of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Soltan Mammadov, Trend reports.

According to him, the high level of political ties between the two countries proves that the relations between them are based on mutual trust.

Mammadov said that Azerbaijan and China closely cooperate within international organizations and that cooperation illustrated the presence of the common interests of the two countries in the geopolitical realm.

He also noted that the 'Belt and Road Initiative' is able to change not only the world's economic picture but also its political picture to a certain level, by creating a new formula for peace, security, cooperation, and development in the South Caucasus.

"In the modern system of international relations, which is quite complex and in many cases contradictory, mutual trust is one of those factors that have a significant impact on bilateral relations. There is such trust between Azerbaijan and China. And this provides reason to be optimistic about the prospects of the relations," he said.

Mammadov noted that in a recent interview with a Chinese TV in Davos, the head of the Azerbaijani state stressed that Azerbaijan is creating one of the largest commercial ports on the Caspian Sea. The member of parliament also noted that this shows that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the 'Belt and Road Initiative'.

"It was also noted in the interview that investments in the non-energy sector, infrastructure, and in particular transport infrastructure, and renewable energy sources are of particular importance for Azerbaijan. Within this context, the development of cooperation with China can be beneficial for both sides," Mammadov said.

He added that successful steps have been taken between Azerbaijan and China, contributing to the deepening of cooperation in cultural, humanitarian, and other spheres. Among these steps, he mentioned the opening of the Azerbaijani pavilion as part of the Taihu World Cultural Forum, which was held in China in October 2021. The Azerbaijani pavilion will be operational on a long-term basis, according to the agreement.

China’s 'Belt and Road Initiative' is a strategy initiated by China that seeks to connect Asia with Africa and Europe via land and maritime networks with the aim of improving regional integration, increasing trade, and stimulating economic growth.

Azerbaijan is a 'Belt and Road Initiative' partner country in the South Caucasus strategically located between Asia and Europe. It can play the role of a strategic partner and hub connecting China with the Middle East and Europe.