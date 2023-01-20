Azerbaijani FM holds phone talks with Cuban counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. On January 19, 2023, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba Bruno Eduardo Rodriguez Parrilla, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Expressing satisfaction with the development of relations between the two countries, the ministers stressed the presence of broad prospects for the dynamic development of relations in the future. Emphasizing the importance of the Azerbaijani-Cuban intergovernmental joint economic commission, the parties noted the importance of cooperation in the fields of economy, investment, tourism, and healthcare.

Expressing satisfaction with the development of relations between the two countries, the ministers stressed the presence of broad prospects for the dynamic development of relations in the future. Emphasizing the importance of the Azerbaijani-Cuban intergovernmental joint economic commission, the parties noted the importance of cooperation in the fields of economy, investment, tourism, and healthcare

During the telephone conversation, an exchange of views took place on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.