Azerbaijani FM, OIC secretary general hold phone talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. Phone talks between Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha took place, the Press Service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

During the phone conversation, the sides discussed the Azerbaijan-OIC cooperation, relevant topics on the organization's agenda, as well as reviewed plans for the near future.

Bayramov stressed that Azerbaijan and the OIC collaborate in politics, economics, culture, education, and other fields. He praised discussions held during the visit of the secretary general to Azerbaijan and in the framework of the UN General Assembly.

The officials, referring to the successful organization of joint events held over the past year, pointed out the events scheduled for 2023, including preparations for the 49th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, which is to be held in Mauritania in March 2023.

They emphasized the importance of solidarity, the OIC member states' joint efforts in the fight against Islamophobia and terrorism, as well as poverty, that threaten international peace and security, including intercultural and interreligious dialogue.

The sides exchanged views on other regional issues as well.