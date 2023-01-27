Turkish FM condemns attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. I condemn the treacherous attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu tweeted, Trend reports.

"I express my condolences to the relatives of the deceased and the Azerbaijani people and wish the wounded a speedy recovery. Azerbaijan is not alone," the said the tweet.

Meanwhile, an armed attack took place on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4).

As a result of an armed attack, the Head of the security service of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, Orkhan Asgarov, was killed as a result of the attack. Two embassy security officers were injured.