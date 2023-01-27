Qatar strongly condemns attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Qatar strongly condemns the attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar said, Trend reports via its Twitter publication.

"Qatar expresses its strong condemnation of the attack that targeted the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the Iranian capital Tehran, which led to the death of the chief of the security service and two wounded, and the firm position of Qatar rejecting violence. The ministry expresses the condolences to the families of the victims," the ministry said.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.