CTO of Turkish Baykar Technologies expresses condolences over terrorist attack at Azerbaijani Embassy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. Chief Technical Officer (CTO) of Turkish Baykar Technologies company Selcuk Bayraktar has expressed his condolences to the people of Azerbaijan in connection with the terrorist attack at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, Trend reports via his Twitter page.

"Our brotherly country resolutely condemns the treacherous attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran. My condolences to our people," the publication says.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50s, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.