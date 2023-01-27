Organization of Turkic States condemns attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. The Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States strongly condemns the violent armed attack on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran, as a result of which the head of the embassy’s security service was killed, and two security guards were injured, Trend reports citing the Organization.

"We call for the Iranian authorities to conduct thorough investigation concerning this violent attack and to bring the perpetrators into justice. We express our heartfelt condolences to the family of the officer who lost his life today and wish urgent recovery for those injured," the statement says.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50s, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.