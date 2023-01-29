US Azerbaijanis appeal to int'l community after terrorist attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The Coordination Council of American Azerbaijanis operating in the US strongly condemned the attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, Trend reports via Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

According to the Committee, the appeal addressed to the international community on behalf of the Azerbaijani community expressed deep concern about the terrorist attack that resulted in the death of the head of the security service of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran and the injury of two embassy employees, as well as the lack of guarantees for the inviolability of the diplomatic mission in Iran.

The importance of taking urgent legal and political measures in Iran to prevent such crimes was also noted.

In addition, condemning Iran's pro-Armenian position towards Azerbaijan, the American Azerbaijanis called on the US and the international community to take a fair position on crimes against peace and humanity in the region.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.