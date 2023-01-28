Brazil expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan after terror attack in Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. The Brazilian government received with concern the news of the armed attack that occurred today on the premises of the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran, which resulted in the death of an employee of that mission, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil said, Trend reports, citing the ministry's statement.

"Brazil recalls, in the light of international law, the principle of the inviolability of diplomatic missions and the imperative to protect their facilities. The Brazilian government expresses solidarity with the Azerbaijani government and people, as well as the families of the victims," the ministry said.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.