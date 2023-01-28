President of Israel Isaac Herzog calls President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. On January 28, President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. During the telephone conversation, President Isaac Herzog said he condemned the terrorist act committed against the embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran.

The Israeli President offered his condolence over the murder of head of the embassy’s security service Orkhan Asgarov to President Ilham Aliyev, relatives of the killed and the people of Azerbaijan, and wished swift recovery to the wounded.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the condolences.

The Head of State underlined that the embassy’s other serurity officer was courageous and quick enough to disarm the terrorist with his bare hands. The Azerbaijani President did not rule out that other embassy officers and their families living in the embassy’s staff apartments could have become the targets too unless the terrorist armed with a rifle and many rounds had been disarmed.

The President of Azerbaijan expressed condolence over the terrorist act committed in Israel to President Isaac Herzog and families of the killed and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

The Israeli President thanked his Azerbaijani counterpart for the condolences.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that the Azerbaijan as the country suffering from terrorism condemens all forms and manifistations of terrorism irrespective of an motives.