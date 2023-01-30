Ankara attaches particular importance to Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations - Turkish official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. We attach particular importance to the trilateral relations between Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Pakistan, Chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop said at a meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Parliament of Pakistan Zahid Akram Durrani, Trend reports.

Sentop, who held a number of meetings within the framework of the 17th Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Algiers, noted that this year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Pakistan.

The Chairman of the Turkish Parliament said that there is a positive development in diplomatic relations and relations are developing well. According to him, official Ankara attaches special importance not only to Pakistani-Turkish relations, but also to the mechanism of trilateral relations between Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Pakistan.