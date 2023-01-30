Energy – on top of Azerbaijan-Hungary agenda, says President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Energy is on the top of the Azerbaijan-Hungary agenda, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the expanded meeting with President of Hungary Katalin Novak in Budapest, Trend reports.

“I am glad to be in Hungary again. As you mentioned, yesterday with Prime Minister, we had a very informal and friendly, but at the same time very very full of discussions meeting, and today we will continue.

And all the members of delegation have my instructions to be permanently in touch with their colleagues in order to address important issues of bilateral agenda. Of course, energy is on top of our agenda. And today we will sign an important MoU, which, I think, is a very important step, because this is the first document which will be signed in order to start operation in the area of gas supply,” President Ilham Aliyev said.