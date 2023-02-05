Opening of border between Türkiye, Armenia possible only considering interests of Azerbaijan - Turkish minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The opening of the border between Türkiye and Armenia is possible considering the interests of Azerbaijan, said Turkish Minister of Trade Mehmet Mush, Trend reports via the Turkish media.

According to the minister, the Turkish Foreign Ministry is negotiating with the Armenian side on the opening of the border.

"The interests of Azerbaijan should be taken into account in this matter. After solving all the existing issues, it will be necessary to prepare the infrastructure. We can finish this work quickly," he said.