Rapid reaction forces of Azerbaijan arrive in Türkiye, following President Ilham Aliyev's instructions (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The rapid reaction forces of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations, sent to Türkiye, following President Ilham Aliyev's instructions, to conduct search and rescue operations, as well as eliminate the implications of a powerful earthquake, have arrived in the fraternal country, the ministry told Trend.

Currently, rapid reaction forces are being deployed from the Turkish Adana city to join the search and rescue efforts in areas subjected to the most destruction.

Earlier, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye.

Following the official data, 1,121 people were killed and 7,634 got injured in the quake. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.