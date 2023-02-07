Reps of Azerbaijan, US to NATO discuss number of important topics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Representatives of Azerbaijan and the US to NATO have discussed a number of important issues, Trend reports referring to a tweet from Head of Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to NATO, Jafar Huseynzada.

Huseynzada held talks with Julianne Smith, Ambassador of the US to NATO

"We also had an excellent exchange on the NATO-Azerbaijan partnership, contributions to international peace and security, US-Azerbaijan bilateral relations, Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, and the situation around the Lachin Road and other regional issues of mutual interest," the tweet says.

Huseynzada also highly appreciated the swift and full support of the US in connection with the recent attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran.