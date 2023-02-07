Azerbaijan to create first female sappers squad

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, February 7. A female sappers squad will be created as part of the project on the expansion of the opportunities of Azerbaijan's National Mine Action Agency, said Chairman of the Board of the Agency Vugar Suleymanov during an event dedicated to the launch of the project, Trend reports.

According to him, in the future, it is expected to create other teams for mine clearance, which will be regulated by NGOs.

"In addition, the information system of our agency will be modernized," he added.

A total of 64,000 hectares of land have been cleared of explosive mines in Azerbaijan's liberated Karabakh. Furthermore, Suleymanov added that in the last two years, 282 Azerbaijanis suffered from Armenia-laid landmine explosions, out of whom 46 people died.

Earlier, a Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha, Aydin Kerimov, said that Azerbaijan is open to any proposal directed at supporting the de-mining process.