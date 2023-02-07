Azerbaijan and Türkiye: unbreakable bond in joy and sorrow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The historically established brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Türkiye is unbreakable and is an example for other countries, Trend reports.

The news of numerous human casualties and destruction as a result of the devastating earthquake that struck Türkiye on February 6 has deeply saddened the Azerbaijani community.

The rescue forces of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations, numbering 400 people, were dispatched to Türkiye yesterday in accordance with the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The rescue forces have already begun the rescue operations.

Today, upon the instructions of the head of state, two planes of humanitarian aid departed for Türkiye in order to eliminate the consequences of the strong earthquake. One of the planes had a fully equipped field hospital of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, while the other had tents to accommodate people affected by the earthquake, bedding, heaters, and other equipment.

Azerbaijan, during these difficult times, just as always, stands with Türkiye, assisting the victims of the earthquake. The Azerbaijani people have always been and will always be with the fraternal Türkiye. During the 44-day second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan once again witnessed the significance of the alliance between the two countries.

The signing of the document on an alliance between the two fraternal countries in Shusha demonstrates this alliance to the world. The Azerbaijani society and the state share the grief that fraternal Türkiye is going through now and support it by all possible means.

The two countries consider it their fraternal duty and responsibility to help each other.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

According to the latest data, as a result of the earthquake, 3,549 people were killed, 20,534 people were injured, and 5,775 buildings were destroyed. Türkiye has declared seven days of national mourning.