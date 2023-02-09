Azerbaijani FM, US Assistant Secretary of State hold phone conversation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried have hold a phone conversation, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani MFA.

The parties discussed in detail the current agenda of bilateral relations between the two countries, the situation in the region and the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Bayramov noted that the peaceful protest on the Lachin road is legitimate and it is necessary to fulfill the demands of the participants of the rally. Attention was drawn to the fact that the allegations of an alleged "blockade" and a "difficult humanitarian situation" in the region have no basis. The gross violation of its obligations by Armenia, the creation of obstacles to the negotiation process on a peace agreement, the incomplete withdrawal of its armed forces from the territory of Azerbaijan, the ongoing military provocations and illegal economic activities of Armenia, despite Azerbaijan's proposals to ensure peace and stability in the region, were once again emphasized.

The minister said that it is important that Armenia sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible, instead of engaging in manipulation and making provocative statements regarding the negotiation process.

During the telephone conversation, the parties also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.