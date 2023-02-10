Azerbaijani diaspora organizations in Russia assist quake-hit Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Azerbaijani diaspora organizations operating in different countries of the world have launched a campaign to help victims of the deadly earthquake in Türkiye, Trend reports via the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora.

The Azerbaijani diaspora in Russia is particularly active in this regard. To be exact, Azerbaijani diaspora representatives in the Russian cities of Saint Petersburg, Pyatigorsk, and Krasnoyarsk, as well as in the Republic of Bashkortostan, the Republic of Khakassia, and the Sverdlovsk region dispatched financial aid worth 87,400 manat ($51,411) and humanitarian aid worth 180,200 manat ($106,000) to those affected by the earthquake in Türkiye.

In addition, Russian TV channels prepared a report on assistance provided to Türkiye by the Azerbaijani diaspora in the Republic of Bashkortostan.

The support of diaspora organizations to fraternal Türkiye continues.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

As many as 18,991 people died, and 75,523 people got injured following the earthquake in Türkiye.