Azerbaijani FM meets rescuers in Türkiye's earthquake-hit zone (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's tweet.

According to the tweet, the minister met with Azerbaijani rescuers who support rescue operations in the earthquake zone and thanked them for their selfless work.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 21,043 people have been killed, and 80,097 have got injured in the quake.