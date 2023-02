BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva has met with the ambassadors of Italy and Djibouti in Paris, Trend reports, citing Abdullayeva’s publication in Twitter.

"I am grateful to my colleagues - Ambassador of Italy Emmanuele Alessandro and Ambassador of Djibouti Ayed Museid Yahye for a fruitful dialogue on bilateral and regional issues," she wrote.