Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan opens new bank account to help earthquake-affected people

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. The Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan has opened a new account to help people affected by the earthquake in Türkiye, Trend reports citing the embassy.

The account for donations and humanitarian assistance was opened in Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan in the name of the embassy.

Individuals and legal entities wishing to make donations can provide assistance through transfers via bank accounts.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 31,643 people have been killed, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.