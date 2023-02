BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Captain Yagubov Tural Aghaali, a serviceman of the Azerbaijan Air Force, took first place in the course organized in Türkiye, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

Servicemen from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Ukraine, and Mauritania took part in the English language course held at one of the schools of the Turkish Air Training Command.

Servicemen who successfully graduated from the course were presented with certificates.