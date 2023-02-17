Azerbaijani people regard Türkiye earthquake as their own tragedy – Speaker of Parliament (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 12:23)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. Azerbaijani people regard the Türkiye earthquake as their own tragedy and mobilized all their forces to help in eliminating the quake implications, said Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova at today's parliamentary session, Trend reports.

She stressed that Azerbaijani and Turkish nations are currently witnessing new examples of brotherhood.

"The unity of the Motherland and will, manifested both at the interstate level and at the level of heads of state and people, proved once again that Azerbaijan and Türkiye are "one nation, two states". It's safe to say that Türkiye, as a powerful state, will soon recover and will rise to the challenge," Gafarova added.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 38,044 people have been killed, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.