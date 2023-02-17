Conditions created for representatives of various religions in Azerbaijan - example for other countries, Pinchas Goldschmidt says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. The conditions created for representatives of various religions including the Jewish community in Azerbaijan are the example for other countries, said President of the Conference of European Rabbis Pinchas Goldschmidt as he met with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Munich, Trend reports.

He said he visited the Guba district and familiarized himself with the living conditions of the Jewish community, adding existence of 13 synagogues there had a deep impression on him.