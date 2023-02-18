Azerbaijan discloses amount of humanitarian aid delivered to Türkiye, following deadly earthquake

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry released data on the overall amount of humanitarian cargo, human resources, and technical equipment sent to Türkiye, following the deadly earthquake, Trend reports citing the ministry’s social media accounts.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction. On February 7, Türkiye declared a seven-day national mourning after earthquakes struck the southern provinces of the country.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 39,672 people have been killed, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.

Trend provides a statistical infographic for February 17, 2023: