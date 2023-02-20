Our goal is to ensure stable peace, prosperity in South Caucasus - Turkish FM (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:55

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. Our goal is to ensure stable peace and prosperity in the South Caucasus, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Trend reports.

According to Cavusoglu, in the course of joint negotiations with Blinken, issues related to the South Caucasus were discussed.

"Recently, both Blinken and I had contacts with Azerbaijan and Armenia. We’ll continue to make joint efforts in this direction [to ensure stable peace and prosperity in the South Caucasus”, added the minister.

Previously, on February 18, a joint meeting of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with Blinken and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan was held in Munich on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

On February 19, Blinken arrived in Türkiye. Together with Cavusoglu, he inspected the earthquake zone from the Turkish Air Force helicopter.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

As many as 41,020 people died, following the earthquake in Türkiye.